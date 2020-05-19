Shanna Beshirs has been waiting for this day for weeks. On Monday, she was able to open her gym, Paris Fitness and Aquatics, to the public. Due to a mandate by Gov. Greg Abbott intended to slow the spread of Covid-19, Beshirs had to close her doors to her beloved members weeks ago, but on Monday she was finally able to welcome them back — at 25% capacity.
“It’s about time!” Beshirs said, chuckling.
Being closed for two months due to Abbott’s order was difficult for Beshirs and her staff, not only financially, but emotionally. The uncertainty — not knowing when she would be able to get back to work — was frustrating and taxing.
“It was definitely very disconcerting. When you don’t know how long you’re going to be closed, you don’t know what the duration is going to be, what it’s going to look like when you reopen…” Beshirs said. “I will say that one of the difficult parts was how many members wanted to cancel or be put on hold due to all of this — which we respect — but as a small business, it hurt.”
She said that even though some members needed to cancel their memberships because it wasn’t financially feasible for them to continue, Beshirs saw an outpouring of support from the community that she couldn’t be more thankful for.
“Oh my gosh, we have beautiful members,” Beshirs said. “They were very heartfelt, reaching out and supporting us verbally and emotionally. And then there was some financial support too. We didn’t charge dues for the two months that we were closed. We weren’t open so we didn’t charge. But we had members reaching out and sending checks in anyway, wanting to pay for those months even though we weren’t open. So the outpouring of support was beautiful.”
For her, 25% occupancy is about 57 people, which pales in comparison to what she’s used to, but Beshirs said she’s just thankful to be back in business. In addition to smaller numbers of members in the gym at one time, Beshirs has also changed up her cleaning protocol and staffing as well. While she said her gym has always made an effort to be clean, she has doubled her staff on each shift in order to keep up rigorous sanitation procedures. Staffers are wearing gloves, but masks are optional, and temperatures are being taken at the door. Her overall goal is safety and peace of mind for her employees and members.
“We have spaced out all of our equipment so that it’s all socially distanced,” Beshirs said. “And we have utilized our group exercise rooms to move equipment in. We have set up multiple sanitation stations, and I’m working double the employees right now so that we can make sure we disinfect everything. We’ve gone above and beyond right now due to the growth of this virus in Lamar County.”
Samuel Cunningham, an employee at Anytime Fitness in Paris, said he and his co-workers are taking similar measures to make sure their gym stays clean and their members stay healthy.
“We do ensure that every member is washing their hands before and after they come in and work out,” he said. “They must wipe down all the equipment before and after use. With cleaning, we’re on top of it more now than we ever have been… Everyone’s concerned, so you really have to show it. You can’t just speak it into truth.”
Similarly to Beshirs, Cunningham said despite the strict protocol, he and his co-workers are elated to be back. For him, the most exciting part about reopening was being able to see the faces of regulars that he missed for the two months Anytime Fitness was closed.
“Oh, it’s fantastic. It’s lively again,” Cunnigham said. “I’ve been in here these past couple weeks just cleaning (all day) and just having no one to really entertain with or anything. It’s been a rough past couple months.”
While Cunningham said he understands that some people might still be apprehensive about coming to a gym and being in a shared place, he stressed that even before the Covid-19 pandemic, gyms were already held to a high standard of cleanliness.
Now, it’s even more of a priority.
“Gyms are probably one of the most sanitary places you could be,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.