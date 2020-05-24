Appraisal notices for property owners in Paris ISD are expected to go out this week, according to Lamar County Chief Appraiser Jerry Patton.
A repeat of last year, Lamar County property owners can expect a significant increase in appraisal values as the Lamar County Tax Appraisal District plays catch up with values determined by the Texas Comptroller’s Office.
“It’s a moving ballpark figure, but I’d say appraisals may increase anywhere from 15% to 22%,” Patton said, explaining local values must be within 95% of the Comptroller’s Property Value Study or the county’s school districts run the risk of losing state funding.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and its social distancing requirements, appraisal notices are to go out in waves with Prairiland ISD to follow Paris ISD, then North Lamar ISD and finally Chisum ISD.
“Everyone should have an appraised value notice by the first week in August,” Patton said, explaining property owners in each district will have time to meet with district staff informally before a 30-day deadline to file a formal protest for a hearing before the Appraisal Review Board.
Appraisal district staff will be available daily from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. at Love Civic Center beginning June 1, and for the next four months, for informal meetings with property owners and for Appraisal Review Board hearings. Staff also will be available by phone or email.
A statutory requirement, Texans must be allowed to challenge their property appraisers face to face even during the coronavirus, Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a May 8 opinion. The opinion eliminates the possibility of conducting hearings through video conferencing.
“Our facility here on Bonham Street is too small and crowded to allow for proper social distancing, and we are certain we will be inundated with citizens asking for consideration because of what is going on right now in our community,” Patton said.
”We are asking property owners to keep in mind that 2020 appraised value is based on 2019 real estate sales data. Any cause and effect to the real estate market in Lamar County by the coronavirus will be recognized in 2021.”
Patton emphasized the appraisal district does not set tax rates, a responsibility of each taxing entity whether it be school districts, municipalities or counties.
“Our job is to appraise property at 100% of market value as stated in the Texas Property Tax Code,” Patton said. “We follow strict guidelines set by the state to serve as an independent provider of property values.”
In 2019, the appraisal district conducted about 800 informal hearings with disgruntled property owners with half that number participating in formal hearings before the Appraisal Review Board, according to The Paris News reports.
The lobby at the Lamar County Appraisal District’s 521 Bonham St. address remains closed, but staff is inside to process payments left in a drop box. Call 903-785-7822 for assistance.
