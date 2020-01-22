A store robbery, several drug- and alcohol-related crimes and an aggravated assault/stalking charge all were included in indictments handed out by the January session of the Lamar County Grand Jury.
Rayla Jeanette McCurry, 43, of Paris, is charged with one count of second degree robbery and a count of theft less than $2,500 in conjunction with an alleged shoplifting attempt Jan. 7 in the 900 block of Clarksville St.
Store employees said they saw her concealing items inside her purse and then attempt to leave without paying, according to police reports. Police found that McCurry had at least two prior convictions for theft, so the charge was enhanced to a felony.
Joshua Kaleb Johnson is indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of obstruction or retaliation, violation of a protective order/stalking and tampering with evidence.
He was arrested Nov. 21 on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges after a woman told police Johnson rammed her vehicle from behind as she drove to the police department, according to police reports.
Other indictments include the following:
Jensen Douglas Barrentine, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Samuel David Beshirs Jr., possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
Richard Ryan Booth, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
David Ross Brooks, burglary of a building, habitual offender.
Carmine Caggiano, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Cory Lynn Coker, driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
Gregory George Conrad, driving while intoxicated, third or more offense, habitual offender.
Joshua Wyne Cooper, driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
Jose Martin Cortes, driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
Derek Dewane Davis, possession of a controlled substance, between 1 and 4 grams, habitual offender.
Jerry Wayne Day III, evading arrest with a previous conviction, habitual offender.
Marcus Daniel Ellis, assault of a family member/impede breathing.
Alante Laron Ginyard, four counts assault with previous conviction.
Casey Randle Griffith, possession of a controlled substance, between 4 and 200 grams, repeat offender.
Alfonso Lajuan Hollis, possession of marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds.
Roderick Deshawn Jones, assault family member/impede breathing.
Mary Joyce Leeks, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Brittney Michelle Miller, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Devolh Dwayne Scales, assault family member/impede breathing with
previous conviction; assault with previous conviction.
Amber Nicole Sims, fraudulent use/possession of identification information between 10 and 50 items; 3 counts forgery of a government instrument.
Rebecca Ann Spivey, injury to a child with intent for bodily injury.
Megan Nicole Streety, possession with intent to deliver between 1 to 4 grams in a drug free zone.
David Villalon, driving while intoxicated, third or more offense, repeat offender.
James Lee White, burglary of a habitation.
John Wesley Womack, theft under $2,500 with two previous convictions.
