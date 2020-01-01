With 2019 officially in the rearview mirror, local officials are turning their attention to 2020. Keeping in mind local trends, officials expect bright things for the coming year.
Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell pointed to several ongoing projects that are expected to continue. Chief among them, he said, is the continuing work on solar farms in Lamar County, including Samson Solar Farms being built by Invenergy LLC in southeastern part of the county.
Though construction is not expected to be completed until 2022, Bell said the work represents growth for the county.
“I think the solar farms are huge for us,” Bell said. “I think bringing them in can encourage other industries to come into Lamar County, and it can really have a big impact.”
Similarly, the ongoing construction of the American SpiralWeld Pipe Co. plant, located on a 140-acre site in the Paris Industrial Park on Northwest Loop 286, is a sign of good things to come, Bell said.
“What this does is create jobs, which is great,” he said. “That’s ultimately what leads to growth, is jobs. It grows the tax base, which leads to better services like fire, police and things like that.”
Similarly, Red River County Judge L.D. Williamson said 2020 is looking to be a landmark year.
“I think 2020 will be one of the best years the county has seen in quite some time,” Williamson said. “It’s the best outlook we’ve had in years, and I think the people here in Red River County really have a lot to be excited about.”
Williamson cited the construction of a new Clarksville hospital, which is expected to be completed in the coming year.
The former Clarksville General Hospital, which cut 60 employees loose on its last day in 2014, was the county’s second largest employer, Wiliamson said. The largest is Clarksville ISD.
Having a local hospital also means the city will be more likely to retain its two nursing homes, Clarksville Nursing Center and Focused Care at Clarksville, Williamson said.
“The hospital has everyone excited,” he said. “It’s a great sign for us.”
Another addition to Red River County’s economy expected to be completed in the near future is the 50,000-square-foot slaughterhouse being developed outside Detroit.
Similar to Bell, Williamson said growth begets growth, and he expects to see more industry come into Red River County as a result of the new businesses.
Lamar County Chamber of Commerce President Paul Allen echoed the positive thoughts, and said the workforce in Lamar County is growing, not just due to the incoming business, but because several existing businesses are hiring.
“The outlook is very bright (and) we need to continue,” he said.
The business outlook isn’t all that’s bright for 2020, either. Looking forward to 2020, local Realtors say they expect to continue to see growth in the housing market in the coming year.
“I think 2020 will be another good year for Paris,” Realtor Lydia Fitzgerald told The Paris News. “New construction is going to continue, there’s the new industry coming and all the trends indicate it’ll keep improving.”
“People are realizing that Lamar County is a good place to be,” Bell said. “The people here are good people, and as more people see that, we’ll continue to see growth like this.”
