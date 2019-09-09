Home may be where you hang your hat, but where you hang your home, if you have that option, is another matter entirely.
Patrick Williams moved his new manufactured home to Cooper on Aug. 30, and it was a fight to get it there.
“I’m just so excited to have my home,” he said. “I love it.”
This year, two cities in Lamar County took different approaches to the question of so-called mobile homes, sometimes called manufactured homes, which can provide a cheaper alternative to housing than traditionally-built homes. But, opponents say they lower the values of the surrounding properties, and some actively work to prevent them from coming into some neighborhoods.
Across the country, more than 22 million people live in manufactured homes, according to a 2018 report from the Manufactured Housing Institute. That same report states 10% of all new housing the U.S. is manufactured homes, clocking in at around $49 per square foot as opposed to a traditional home costing on average $101 per square foot.
Deport City Council took action to encourage more permanent housing, by requiring residents applying for a mobile home to present their request to the council first, where previously they would just go directly to the mayor. Cooper, on the other hand, went the other direction.
In April, Williams took his case to the Cooper City Council. According to a law passed in the 1970s, mobile homes were disallowed in the city limits unless they fell under a very specific set of rules and had all neighbors in a 200-foot radius sign off on the home. After extensive efforts to get them all to sign off on the new home, there was one lone holdout, an elderly neighbor who worried about property values of her home. Also, one of the neighbors who needed to sign was deceased, with no heirs to sign in her stead. Appearing twice before the council, Williams convinced them to change the rule so that if, as in the case of Williams, one of the signees is dead or is the lone holdout in a property owner’s petition, the council on a case-by-case basis can overrule and allow a manufactured home.
“I actually think it will help Cooper grow,” Williams said.
The family’s new four-bedroom, two bath home has been installed on their property and is only awaiting water and sewer hookups to the city lines so the family of five — Williams, his wife, two children and his mother-in-law — can move in.
This week, The Paris News polled the public asking if area cities should ease restrictions on mobile homes, resulting in some strong opinions being posted to the paper’s Facebook page.
Deanna Ellis Griffin worried about lowering property values and other homeowners and businesses having to make up the difference for city budget.
“The value of that mobile is going down each year and the value is what determines the property tax,” she wrote. “Who’s making up the difference? I like affordable housing, but codes that exist are there to protect the property values of existing homes.”
Another commenter, Lynda Young-Steele, said cities should focus more on code enforcement all around.
“Yes, the cities should relax the restrictions,” she said. “Mobile and manufactured homes can be placed on permanent structures. On a person’s property. The focus should be requiring all residents to keep their domain neat and clean. Free of garbage, old furniture, and broken down cars. It would improve the appearance of all the neighborhoods.”
In the 1970s, to help combat a problem with cheaply-constructed mobile homes, the federal government passed a law requiring all mobile or manufactured homes to meet the minimum standard set by the Department of Housing and Urban Development. In the 1990s, HUD further revised its guidelines to include energy efficiency, wind resistance and safety. Williams said he used to work for Clayton Homes in the ‘90s, a nationwide manufacturer, and he can see the difference between the homes sold then and those sold now.
“They build them to look like custom-built homes,” he said. “They build them totally different now. The materials they use are better. Back then they used a lot of cheap wood and and now they are built with the same materials a custom-built home would use.”
He said if someone purchased one built in the ‘90s, “it’s probably ready for the junkpile, especially if they didn’t take care of it.”
Manufactured homes now are expected to last as long as a traditional home and possibly increase in value, if the home was properly installed and maintained, according to a San Francisco Chronicle article from this year.
Byron Hayes, who owns Sunrise Village in Paris, formerly known as Pine Mill Mobile Home Park, said he bought the mobile home park last year and has worked hard to clean it up.
“We’ve been going through a clean-up process,” he said. “It has a stigma, but that is one of the things we’re trying to remove.”
Hayes, a broker based out of Leander, said mobile homes were a good option for low-income families. He said an apartment in the Paris area, for 1,000 square foot, would cost around $750, but for the same price, at his park, people could get a three-bedroom, two bath home with 1,200 square feet and even a little yard.
“I get plenty of phone calls from people looking to rent,” he said.
Back in 2016, the City of Paris combatted decaying mobile homes in the area by relegating them to mobile home parks only in areas zoned for light industrial buildings.
“We haven’t seen a lot of people try since then,” City Engineer Carla Easton said. “I think the concern was the one-offs. The planning and zoning committee at the time wanted to see similar housing be maintained.”
Roxton City Council banned mobile homes for 180 days recently while it looks into what kind of rules the members would like to put in place. Bogata handles manufactured homes on a case-by-case basis. Detroit is almost a quarter manufactured homes.
According to a property search on the Lamar County Appraisal District website, looking for mobile homes turns up 178 properties in the county.
Williams said his home only cost him $95,000 not including the land purchase, and after he got the City Council to approve his home, more people queued up.
“I bet I had 10 people Facebook message me and ask me how I did it,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.