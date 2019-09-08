The Detroit City Council will discuss the city’s sales and property tax rates when it meets for its regular monthly meeting Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Detroit City Hall, 190 E. Garner St.
In discussing the sales tax rate, the council will consider raising it from 7.75% to 8.25%, which must be passed through a public election.
The council will also discuss the current property tax rate of 0.49% and the allowable increase of 0.180008 for a new rate of 0.516007%.
Also on the agenda, the council will receive an update of work at the city ballpark crossover and discuss the changes to postcard billing.
