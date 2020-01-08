Paris Economic Development Corp. directors on Tuesday gave initial approval to an unspecified incentive to J. Skinner Bakery for the installation of two new product lines and the employment of an additional 100 workers.
The specific amount of the incentive, not included in a motion that received unanimous approval with director Marion Hamill absent, awaits Paris City Council approval and action at an upcoming meeting, according to corporation executive director Michael Paris.
J. Skinner is now performing under a $400,000 cash incentive agreement that requires the bakery to maintain a full-time workforce of 188 employees through October 2020. Under the 2017 agreement, the bakery added 55 jobs to its then 133-member workforce and qualified for $400,000 after maintaining the level for a year. The 188 full-time employee workforce must be maintained until the end of the agreement, according to the incentive document.
The board also awarded a $204,400 bid to Brush Tech Land Clearing of Sumner for clearing four tracks of land owned by the corporation. Roughly $500,000 is included in this year’s budget for land development.
Tracks to be cleared include 153 acres in the Gene Stallings Business Park located on SW Loop 286; 8.5 acres located outside NW Loop 286 just north of the Northwest Industrial Park; 8.7 acres located inside NW Loop 286 south and west of the intersection of NW Loop 286 and 34th Street and 64.15 acres in the north portion of the Northwest Business Park on NW Loop 286.
