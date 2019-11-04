PATTONVILLE — Prairiland High School senior Ryan Dougherty defended his title and took first place in the senior engineering division of Agriscience Fair competition Saturday at the 2019 FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana.
“I’m really excited about winning in the senior division,” Dougherty said. “I won in the junior division last year with my T-post driver sound reduction project, but I wasn’t sure how it would do at the senior level.”
Taking the national title follows wins earlier this year in state competition in Fort Worth and at the State Fair of Texas in Dallas, where he won champion in the Power Structural and Technical Systems division and overall reserve grand champion of the Youth Agricultural Science Fair.
T-post drivers are used to drive metal fence posts into the ground with the resulting metal on metal contact producing a deafening high-pitched sound. Dougherty’s grandfather’s loss of hearing, thought to be from years of loud noises on the farm, prompted the grandson to begin research on T-post driver noise reduction his freshman year in high school.
Dougherty started the project by comparing three different type T-post drivers to see if one was quieter, and to see what high sound levels can do to hearing. Each year he extended his work to research different materials to reduce noise. As a result, he has reduced sound decibels significantly, low enough to use his modified driver safely for 30 minutes without hearing protection, according to national safety standards.
“I am going to continue my research because I believe I can get the sound decibels low enough to be safe for four or five hours of use,” Dougherty said, explaining he has dropped decibels more than 20 points to slightly more than 100. “A 95 decibel range would be safe for four to five hours of use.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.