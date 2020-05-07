Gerry Hines, an 11-year patrol officer with the Paris Police Department, has been named District Court Bailiff, according to senior District Judge Will Biard.
“The position was posted in anticipation of our longtime friend, Ron Byers’, retirement,” Biard said in an email statement.
A 1995 graduate of Paris High School, Hines, 43, attended Paris Junior College before joining the U.S. Coast Guard where he served for six years. His last duty station was on board a 41-foot search and rescue boat in Kodiak, Alaska.
He joined the Houston Fire Department and then returned to Paris after the birth of his first child. He then joined the Paris Police Department.
He is married to Amber Howard Hines, daughter of the late Paris Emergency Service paramedic, Joe Howard. The couple has five children, Kate, Klaire, Karson, Kenzli and Kason.
