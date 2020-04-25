Lamar, Red River and Fannin counties were battered for the second time in a week Friday by heavy rain, large hail and possible tornadoes.
Just two days after EF-1 and EF-2 tornadoes tore through northern Lamar County, the National Weather Service issued another round of severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings as dry, cold air from the northwest collided with warm, wet air already in place. That sparked a round of severe thunderstorms that quickly escalated.
Fannin County residents and Lamar County spotters reported seeing several funnel clouds, and the National Weather Service in Fort Worth said it has a preliminary report of a tornado on the ground 8 miles north of Ivanhoe in Fannin County. An NWS team of forensic meteorologists will be sent to the area to confirm the possible tornado.
Funnel clouds were reported north of Brookston near FM 38 and Highway 82, according to the Paris Police Department, and residents spotted additional funnel clouds around Honey Grove at about 7:15 p.m. The NWS office in Shreveport, Louisiana, also reported several funnel clouds around Bogata.
Tornado sirens were activated in Paris at 7:30 p.m. following NWS warnings, but around 8 p.m., the Paris Police Department said the storm cells had moved past the Paris area and were moving east.
As the storms pummeled the area with heavy rain, Biardstown residents reported softball-sized hail while golf ball-sized hail fell in Paris, Pattonville and Tigertown, NWS representatives said.
Power also was affected by the severe weather as a transformer blew on Hubbard Street in Paris, leaving around 82 people without power. About 215 residents west of Telephone also lost power, according to Oncor.
No injuries or fatalities were reported.
Severe weather is predicted again for Tuesday. Ample moisture and warm air in the atmosphere will be ripe for storms as another Pacific cold front is ejected from the Rockies toward the region. The National Weather Service is keeping an eye on those storm chances because there are uncertainties about coverage and precipitation location.
