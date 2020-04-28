COOPER — If elected, Delta County Chief Deputy Charla Singleton will be making history for her corner of Texas.
In a runoff election against Kevin Carter, if the votes swing her way, Singleton will be the first female sheriff in Delta County history.
“I would like to make history in Delta County, but that’s not why I’m doing this,” Singleton said. “I’ve been a woman in law enforcement for 10 years, and it’s important to me.”
Delta County has been her home, all of her life. A graduate of Cooper High School, Singleton went for her law enforcement certification and joined the Delta County Sheriff’s Office 10 years ago. Five years ago, she was promoted to chief deputy under Sheriff Rickey Smith, who will be leaving the position at the end of his tenure this year.
This year’s sheriff election has seen a few twists. The only candidates for the election, Singleton, Carter and Lamar County Deputy David Sehl, all signed up on the Republican ticket, and the March 3 primary ended in a runoff between Singleton, who garnered 43.32% of the vote, and Carter, who received 31.80% of the vote.
Later in March, the state did a partial shutdown and began social distancing to combat the novel coronavirus, which has pushed the original May 26 runoff election date to July 14 by the governor’s decree.
“Everything has slowed down a little bit,” Singleton said about the runoff election.
Smith has backed Singleton, she said, and since the runoff election, she’s seen more endorsements from voters around the county.
“I’ve had more support join me since the last election, which makes me proud,” she said.
Singleton’s husband, Mitchell, is also a licensed peace officer, but instead makes a living driving a truck. He also volunteers with the sheriff’s office. They have a 1-year-old daughter, Josie. Singleton is the daughter of Duncan and Melissa Anderson.
At the Delta County candidate forum in February, Singleton shared some of the day-to-day of the sheriff’s office. Sure, some of it is drug busts or speeding tickets, she said, but some of it is simply helping in the community. One time, an older gentleman came in looking for help to heat his house.
“He didn’t have anybody here to help him,” she said.
Singleton went to his home and helped him get the heat turned on.
“Community policing is a strong focus of ours,” she said. “We do those little things that help the community.”
She also said she was the lead investigator for the largest drug bust in the county, which saw the arrest of 26 drug dealers.
“I worked in an undercover sting a few years back,” Singleton said, “and, I’ll continue to focus on illegal drugs.”
That operation included state and federal agents, she said, and the Delta County Sheriff’s Office has worked well with other agencies.
“We work closely with our neighboring counties, and state and federal officers, and I have a good relationship with them,” Singleton said.
Her decade as a full-time deputy has given her insight into how to run both the department and the jail, she said.
“I know how to manage the sheriff’s office and the jail,” Singleton said, “... and I know how to prepare and manage the budget.”
As a bonus, she said she’s also done a lot of grant work for the sheriff’s office.
“To have someone write grants is very expensive, but I can do it,” Singleton said. “Over the last several years, we’ve gotten over $200,000 in grants. It’s great to supplement our needs.”
Under her tenure, the department has received two patrol vehicles, radios, mobile radios, a new dispatch console, computers, scanners, new software and body armor, and as of last week, she’s working on another body armor grant.
A big push she’s made since coming to the department is a greater focus on cybercrimes, she said.
“I would like to focus a little more on cybercrime, like ID theft and scams,” Singleton said. “I think we’ve done a good job at the Sheriff’s Office and would like to continue that.”
Another focus of Singleton’s campaign is getting medical insurance for officers.
“I think insurance is especially important, and I think eventually, we can get there, but this is a county-wide effort,” she said.
Also at February’s forum, she said that insurance would have to be with the cooperation of all county offices, because purchasing insurance only for the sheriff’s office would be prohibitively expensive.
During the forum, Carter pointed out he has a master peace officer license, the highest licensing available in the state, and the only candidate to have that certification, but Singleton said that was based on 15 years of volunteer experience. She herself holds an advanced peace officer certificate.
“I actually have more full-time service than he does and more training,” she said. “I have all of the training to get my master’s, I just don’t have the years.”
