The crowning of Paris Junior College’s 95th Homecoming King and Queen were crowned at halftime of the men’s basketball game on Saturday.
Chosen by student vote were Zach Norris of Paris and Rachael Gray of Midlothian.
Norris graduated from Paris High School in 2018, is a member of Phi Theta Kappa, the two-year college international honor society, and the college’s baseball team.
Gray graduated from Heritage High School in 2018, is a member of PTK and the Student Government Association, and she is on the PJC softball team.
