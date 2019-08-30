With more students attending its school, Chisum ISD has passed a $16 million budget, up 5% from last year, and set a $1.15 per $100 valuation tax rate for the 2019-20 fiscal year.
“Every year the budget seems to grow a little bit just because of economic times,” Superintendent Tommy Chalaire said. “And we’ve got more kids, which requires a bigger budget.”
The district gained students in its merger with Roxton ISD, kicking off the school year with 1,069 students total.
“First time in the history of Chisum ISD we’ve been over 1,000 students, so we are basically full,” Chalaire said. “Our enrollment at every campus is up.”
The budget’s major areas of growth are federal programs, general fund, salaries and supplies.
“What it takes to run this school, all the supplies, that has increased,” the superintendent said.
When asked if higher attendance presents challenges for staff, Chalaire said the district was focused on equipping the teachers.
Included in those resources is a raise courtesy of House Bill 3. There is no one-size-fits-all amount, but the amount is based on a Legislative formula and each teacher’s amount of experience. Pay scales for school staff were set to increase 3%, Chalaire previously said.
Trustees on Thursday also discussed the committed fund balance, or money set aside for district improvement projects. The balance includes “any items brought up last year,” including a new ticket booth, fencing for softball fields and parking lot improvements, totaling $820,000 in projects, Chalaire said.
Chisum’s insurance premiums will be increasing, as they have for other schools in the area and across the state. Chalaire said the rate will be almost doubling for Chisum from last year’s $70,000 cost. He pointed out the district is located in a “hail, storm and wind” alley and has several new buildings this year.
District construction projects are drawing to a close as well. The new multipurpose building is already in use for recess and athletic practices and is simply in need of a few finishing touches, and the performing arts center is on track and will be finished before Christmas 2019, Chalaire said.
The superintendent also gave an accountability report, saying the district received an A rating.
“That says a lot to the hard work and dedication that the staff put into teaching the kids,” he said. “So all of our campuses: middle school got a B, high school and elementary got an A. So, very proud of how we did last year on the state test.”
