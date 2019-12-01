People looking to buy a new phone now have another option as T-Mobile recently opened a store in the Paris Towne Center, 3556 Lamar Ave.
The store opened on Black Friday, and a variety of grand opening sales and promotions continue today, store manager Daisy Nunez said. Among the promotions are giveaways of free phones, with terms and conditions applying, Nunez said.
In addition, the store is offering half-off sales for veterans and first responders.
“That’s our way of trying to help them cut their bills in half,” assistant store manager Josh Lebsack said. “We want to show we’re a part of this community and we care about the community, and we know this area has a lot of veterans.”
Nunez said T-Mobile is working to expand more into rural areas, and Paris was identified as a growing community.
Among the ways T-Mobile hopes to become involved in the community, Nunez said, the store will have a technician who can work on any phone.
T-Mobile will also be expanding its 5G access, though Nunez said they won’t find out if Paris was selected as a rural community to receive 5G until likely the beginning of 2020.
“Even if they don’t have T-Mobile, they can come in and we’ll be more than happy to help with any issues someone may have,” she said. “We have a technician who’s very smart and knows all the ups and downs about devices, and he can assist anyone who’s having problems or questions.”
Despite the ongoing merger between T-Mobile and Sprint, Nunez said she doesn’t expect it to have much bearing on the existing Sprint store, 3925 Lamar Ave.
Several state attorneys general offices have united to oppose the planned merger and are currently suing against the $26.5 billion deal, claiming it will raise prices and be bad for competition. However, Texas is not one of those states. The state’s attorney general recently withdrew from the lawsuit, saying that T-Mobile will not raise wireless prices in the state for five years and it will build a next generation of 5G in Texas.
