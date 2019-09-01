There will be a public hearing to discuss the proposed tax rate for Fiscal Year 2019-20 when the Lamar County Commissioners’ Court meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N. Main St.
The tax rate, proposed at 0.3940%, is unchanged from the current fiscal year.
There will be another public hearing on the county budget Sept. 16, and the commissioners may approve the tax rate at that time, said chief administrative assistant to the county judge Nita Holtje.
Also on Tuesday’s agenda, the commissioners will discuss plans for the Spirit of Giving community event and will hear a presentation by Air-MedCare for air ambulance services.
Air-MedCare will request to participate in a payroll reduction plan in which county employees and elected officials may purchase discounted air ambulance service through a payroll deduction at no cost to the county.
