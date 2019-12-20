Chisum ISD staff got a glimpse inside the district’s brand new performing arts center for the first time before the building officially opens its doors next semester.
The district met Thursday to celebrate the semester, distribute Christmas bonuses and recognize staff and teachers for their hard work. Architects granted them temporary access to the building.
“This building is not yet finished, but as we end 2019 and go into 2020 — go home and spend some time with our loved ones — I wanted to share with you the culminating building of our 2016 bond, which is a direct reflection of the hard work and dedication of everybody in this room putting in to get where we are in 2019,” Superintendent told staff. “And I wanted you guys to be the first to see just what your hard work and dedication is all about.”
The center is what Superintendent Tommy Chalaire previously called the “community focal point” of the district’s multimillion dollar bond package. The 578-seat center will host everything from band performances to FFA events, and will not only be used by the district but by the general community, staff said.
“The facilities are great,” Dusty Felts, the high school counselor, said. “It’s very nice, and it’ll be great for the community too.”
“We were watching it being built and wondering ‘what’s this special thing?’” said Julie Kay Swaim, a special education teacher at the high school.
“It was just this big, concrete hole — we thought it was a swimming pool,” teacher Jacie Vaughn said, laughing.
Finishing touches still to be added to the building include painting and some final welding, as well as the installation of monitors near the stage. The district will also place a plaque engraved with all school board members’ names inside the building.
Before handing out gifts to staff — from a smoked turkey to gift cards — Chalaire praised the school board for its approach to district administration.
“You have a board that sits and listens and takes note of what is needed to educate and provide the necessary tools to educate kids,” he told the staff. “We have a board that makes decisions in the best interest of what’s going on at Chisum ISD. And they allow us to let us do what we do best, and that’s educate kids.”
The center’s completion follows that of the district’s multi-purpose facility, which was finished last month. The projects were funded by a $26.94 million construction bond and completed by local subcontractors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.