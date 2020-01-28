Paris Junior College regents received a clean outside audit report at Monday’s meeting, learned spring enrollment is down 3.67%, took a look at how local tuition compares with other community colleges and reviewed changes in local board policy.
Reporting spring enrollment at 4,459 students, college President Pam Anglin gave a low unemployment rate as the cause for the dip compared to a year ago. High school dual credit numbers continue to increase, however, with 1,781 students enrolled for college credit in schools throughout Lamar, Red River, Delta, Hopkins and Hunt counties.
“If you look at a lot of our programs linked to the workforce, when unemployment is 3%, people are working and they are not going to school,” Anglin said, explaining when unemployment increases, or the economy softens, people head back to community colleges to improve job skills.
In preparation for an expected 2020-21 tuition recommendation expected in February, Anglin
compared local rates to state averages. For students within the college taxing district, which includes all Lamar County, tuition currently is $81 per semester credit hour as compared with the state average of $94. For out-of-district students, the local rate is $131 per semester hour compared with a $150 state average, and for non-Texas residents (except for contiguous Oklahoma counties), tuition is $181 per hour compared with $213. Before making a tuition recommendation, Anglin said staff first looks at nearby community college rates and then state averages.
In reviewing proposed changes to board policy as recommended by the Texas Association School Board Policy Service following the past year’s 86th Texas Legislative Session, Anglin highlighted changes, including one on the use of text messaging by board members.
“My recommendation to you is do not text any college business,” she said. “That is the same advice I give college employees.”
Noting the college maintains all email messages, Anglin also recommended regents refrain from using personal devices of any kind with regard to college business. “If you do, it is your responsibility to maintain it,” she said.
Anglin also noted the length of time required to call an emergency board meeting has been shortened from two hours to one hour, a change, she said, prompted by cyber attacks. In addition to required cyber security training for all employees, other changes include additions relating to discrimination, retaliation, sexual harassment and the reporting of sexual violence.
In his outside audit report, Paris accountant Andy Reich with McClanahan Holmes shared a clean report report.
“There were no findings in your audit report, which is good,” Reich said about the 2018-19 audit for fiscal year ended Aug. 31. “You had another good year with revenue up $2.9 million.”
In other action, regents Mark Buster and Ginna Bowman volunteered to attend an upcoming Board of Trustees Institute meeting in Austin.
Regents also approved the employment of Gabriela Reyes as Education Opportunity Center advisor in Greenville and the resignations Student Activities Coordinator Taylor Locknar effective Jan. 24 and Campus Police Officer Christie Buzbee effective Feb. 9.
The next regular meeting is Feb. 24.
