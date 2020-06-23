Current member of the Rockwall City Council Trace Johannesen has set his eyes on a bigger goal: Texas’ fourth congressional district seat.
Johannesen, a Republican, is a veteran, father and career businessman, and is involved in the American Legion, charity work, the Rockwall Architectural Review Board and Rockwall Veterans Business Alliance in addition to his role on city council. He currently works at Slalom, a business and technology consulting firm, and he said his work experience has prepared him to listen to the needs of his constituents, should he be elected.
“All of my professional career has been trying to understand client business problems, understand what outcomes they’re trying to get and then listening to them, applying the knowledge that my teams and I have and then applying that expertise to help them get to where they’re trying to go,” Johannesen said.
Since being elected to the Rockwall City Council in 2018, Johannesen said he has made it a priority to connect with the people in his city and to help them understand what their government is doing for them. As a council member, he hosted an event for residents to come and ask any questions they had for the council and did his best to translate governmental jargon into real world terms.
“I know that the processes we go through in government can be confusing,” Johannesen said. “And so part of what I try to do on city council during meetings is ask basic questions about ‘What does that mean when we say specific use permit? What does that actually mean? And what does that mean for the city?’”
Johannesen said his time on the Rockwall City Council has prepared him to listen to constituents’ needs and prioritize them. He recently ran for another term and was unopposed.
“Folks said, listen, we really need your skills and your business mindset and your common sense and the fact that you’re more of a servant leader and not seeking the title like some other people running for office who are looking for the next title to put on their resume,” he said. “That’s not really my style.”
In his younger years, Johannesen attended Texas A&M University, but didn’t have the traditional four-year experience. He took time off to work in construction and then ended up joining the military when he felt called to do so.
“When 9/11 happened, I left my job and enlisted in the Marine Corps,” Johannesen said. “I knew I couldn’t sit idly by while our nation was being attacked, and I was compelled to serve, which has been a theme in my life, really.”
Some issues Johannesen feels strongly about are limiting the influence of the federal government, controlling spending in Washington and bolstering national security to protect the U.S. from potential threats like Russia and China. He is strongly pro-life and in favor of the Second Amendment. He said he intends to take the interests of the fourth district to Washington, including supporting manufacturing and agriculture, which residents of northeast Texas rely upon.
“We need to be left alone and let our small government do its thing,” Johannesen said. “Also, being rural and agricultural is a big focus, and northeast Texas was a huge hub of manufacturing — we still are in some regard — and I think that continuing Trump’s desire to bring manufacturing back to America is going to be extremely beneficial for northeast Texas.”
Johannesen said part of what makes him stand out is his commitment to constituents and the fact that he’s not a career politician. For him, it’s about serving the people of his district and not pushing a personal agenda.
“I’m a businessman, I’m a conservative, I’m not an attorney, I’m not a 10-year politician, and I’m not just trying to get to Washington,” he said. “I want to help people. I feel compelled to serve. I feel called.”
A primary runoff election is scheduled for July 14, and congressional representatives will be on the general election ballot on Nov. 3. More information about Johannesen can be found at tracejohannesen.com.
