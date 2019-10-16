BOGATA — The city will see numerous improvements in the coming years, thanks to a Rural Community Development Initiative grant it received for a quarter of a million dollars.
The grant, provided through Communities Unlimited, utilizes money from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and other state and federal agencies, Communities Unlimited director of community sustainability Debbie Luther said. The grant will run for three years or until the $250,000 is expended, she said.
Bogata will put the grant to use to tackle four main issues, said the city’s economic development coordinator, Lee Williams. One area will be job creation and strengthening existing business, as the city will look to attract new business and help existing businesses grow. The grant helps to do that by funding professional training and development teams, Williams said.
Another area of focus is improving health care, as Williams said Bogata currently doesn’t offer much in the way of that service.
“We have doctor’s offices, but when people need to go to the hospital for an emergency, they’re traveling outside of Bogata to do that, and that’s something we’d like to address,” Williams said.
Another key focus the city hopes to tackle is improving access to healthy food. Bogata is considered a food desert, Williams said.
And lastly, the city hopes to improve outdoor offerings like parks, trails and more.
Michelle Viney, a representative for Communities Unlimited, said they could lend assistance in many ways that some people might not think of, including working on water and wastewater infrastructure, working with a GIS mapping team, working with an environmental team and more.
“There are lots of ways to define ‘assets’ besides what people typically think of as assets,” Viney said.
With this grant, Williams said she also hopes that Bogata will be able to apply and receive for even more grants in the future.
“This is huge for Bogata,” Mayor Vincent Lum said. “This is a big step forward for us economically and I can’t wait to see what’s in store now.”
