The Reno City Council will discuss and take possible action on the election of the Lamar County Appraisal District Board of Directors when it meets at 6 p.m. Monday at Reno City Hall, 160 Blackburn St.
The council also is set to discuss street and drainage repairs along Old Clarksville Road. At last week’s Streets Commission meeting, public works director Jerry Reavis said he would have bids to present for drainage work to be done starting around the 6000 block and extending west roughly a half mile.
The council will also hear a request for the construction of a 100-foot antenna in the 5800 block, requested by a resident. Also to be discussed is the annual evaluations for city secretary Tricia Smith, Police Chief Jeremy Massey and city attorney David Hamilton.
