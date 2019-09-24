RENO — Residents will see the same property tax rate in Fiscal Year 2019-20 as they did in the prior fiscal year, after Reno City Council approved its budget and tax rate Monday.
The council voted 4-0, with Councilor Stacey Nichols absent, to approve the tax rate of 49.95 cents per $100 valuation, which Councilman Brandon Thomas said is the lowest in the county.
Of the total tax rate, 37.45 cents will go toward maintenance and operations, while 12.5 cents will go toward the interest and sinking fund.
Despite the unchanged rate, the overall tax revenues will increase by $23,038, a roughly 4% increase from the previous fiscal year, as a result of rising property values and new properties.
The council also voted without dissent to approve the budget for the coming year. Total expenditures are set at $1,325,222, which includes $871,259 in general fund expenditures.
The city budgeted $375,901 for the police department, which includes $213,150 in salaries, $28,400 for health coverage, $10,658 for the retirement fund and $15,500 for note payment.
The city budgeted $58,262 for the fire department, which includes a new expense this year of $12,000 for an emergency coordinator.
In a prior budget workshop, Police Chief Jeremy Massey told the council the emergency coordinator is responsible for creating policies and plans to be followed in the case of various disasters or emergencies.
The city’s water budget is set at $376,733 and the sewer expenditures total $104,800. Of the total allotted for the water budget, $280,000 is for water purchase.
Other notable expenditures include trash collection, at $212,000 and administrative salaries at $169,446.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.