Lamar County Commissioners on Monday declared Future Farmers of America Week, gave approval for a residential subdivision north of Blossom on CR 196, and approved applications for several homeland security grants and an outdoor warning system for the Hopewell area.
FFA officers from Paris, Chisum and North Lamar high schools packed the courtroom as commissioners declared the week of Feb. 22-28 as Future Farmers of America Week in Lamar County.
“We salute our local FFA members for their dedication to developing the leadership skills, confidence and career direction that will help them succeed in their chosen fields,” the proclamation states. “From hard work on the farm to important lessons in the classroom, these local FFA chapters have shown strength and determination to achieve success.”
Commissioners approved a final plat for the Meadows on 196 Subdivision on roughly 86 acres located 3.2 miles north of Blossom on the east side of FM 196.
Twenty nine lots that range from 1.11 acres to 4.26 acres in size are planned for homes with a minimum 1,800 square foot in size and constructed 60% with brick or rock, according to developer Michael Fox, who spoke on behalf of landowners Missy Fox, Tammy Blount and Ashley Johnson.
Emergency Management Coordinator Quincy Blount presented homeland security grant applications for a camera system to be added to the county’s mobile command unit located at the Reno Volunteer Fire Department, a hazardous material monitor for the Paris Fire Department Hazmat Team and a license plate reader for the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office.
“These are used for Amber alerts and for tracking terrorists and other suspects,” Blount said about the trailer-mounted device.
Commissioners also approved a memorandum of understanding with the Hopewell Volunteer Fire Department to place an outdoor early weather warning system at their location and to tie into the department’s power grid at no charge.
“We chose this location because of the population in the area as well as the fish refuge and the Girl Scouts camp,” Blount said. “This will expand our emergency warning coverage with other units at Roxton, Pattonville and in front of Aaron Parker in Powderly. I have a 10-year plan to place other warning systems throughout the county in the future.”
In other action, commissioners appointed Steve Early to the Lakes Regional Mental Health and Mental Retardation board of directors for a two-year term.
