Paris ISD seniors will have the opportunity to participate in a graduation ceremony.
Plans are to graduate seniors at 8 p.m. June 12 at Wildcat Stadium, with Travis School of Choice seniors graduating at 10 a.m., Superintendent Paul Jones told trustees Monday afternoon.
“Thank you for giving them a graduation,” trustee Jenny Wilson said.
Paris High School Principal Chris Vaughan will be contacting seniors and their families with the details.
In other business, trustees gave their nod of approval for district finance manager Tish Holleman to publish the maximum tax rate for Paris ISD’s upcoming financial year. Holleman told trustees that she’s anticipating a maximum tax rate of $1.3398 per $100 valuation, which includes $1.0548 for the maintenance and operations budget and 28.5 cents for interest and sinking. The interest and sinking rate has been unchanged for years, Holleman said, and the template she follows to arrive at the figure shows it should remain there for the time being.
While the final tax rate trustees may approve can be lower than the published tax rate, it cannot be higher, Holleman said. The anticipated maximum rate is nearly 2 cents lower than the current fiscal year rate of $1.3534 per $100 valuation.
In the final workshop before trustees will be handed a preliminary 2020-21 budget, Holleman said the programs she uses to determine a bottom line funding amount shows the district will need between $27 million and $27.1 million to operate in the upcoming fiscal year. That number is down $1.7 million from the earliest projects as more accurate data comes in, Holleman said. That includes likely attendance numbers, Texas Comptroller’s updated property values and preliminary tax values from the Lamar County Appraisal District.
“Remember, what you collect locally impacts what you get at the state level,” Holleman said. “So all of that plays together.”
There are some concerns about state funding due to Covid-19 because the bulk of state revenue comes from the heavily impacted oil industry and sales tax. April sales tax collections were down 9% compared to the same time last year, Comptroller Glenn Hegar reported, and expectations are that May collections will be down as well due to business closures and high unemployment.
Holleman said she’ll be watching that carefully, but for now, the school district can make its budget balance.
