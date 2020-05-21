Paris Economic Development Corp. directors offered a $400,000 jobs retention incentive to Turner Industries, and it approved a settlement with former executive director Michael Paris at a Tuesday meeting.
The settlement with Paris, at an undisclosed amount, came over the objection of Dr. A.J. Hashmi, who cast the single dissenting vote.
“I was glad we were able to reach an agreement with Michael because I think it was the right thing to do,” board chairman Timothy Hernandez said after the meeting.
Offering no explanation other than a desire “to move in another direction,” the board fired Paris in late January. An executive session item referring to pending litigation began appearing on the economic engine’s agenda notices several weeks later.
In early April, the plant announced it would lay off the majority of its 500 workers in early June because of the coronavirus pandemic and other factors affecting production. The announcement came with word that the company would maintain a skeleton staff and resume operation as soon as work returns.
“This company is very important to our community,” Hashmi said in making the incentive motion. After a second by Mihir Pankaj, board chairman Timothy Hernandez and directors Shay Bills and Marion Hamill offered their support in making the vote unanimous.
“I think the incentive shows a commitment by the City of Paris and the PEDC that we value Turner as a business partner,” Hernandez said after the meeting. “It is unfortunate that the company is going through these circumstances but we believe they will come back and come back stronger; and, we want to be a part of that.”
“We haven’t received anything yet from the PEDC,” Turner Vice President John Fenner said in response to an email inquiry Wednesday. ”Once we get that, we’ll be in a position to evaluate.”
Fenner said the company is appreciative of the support shown by Paris residents.
“Turner Industries appreciates the numerous letters and expressions of support we have received throughout the community,” Fenner said. “We continue to be optimistic that the economy will turn, and will alleviate the need for some of these planned layoffs.”
