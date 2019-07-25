A public hearing and expected action on the Lamar County Appraisal District proposed 2019-20 budget is scheduled at 3:30 p.m. Friday at the district office, 521 Bonham St.
The public hearing will be followed at 4 p.m. by a regular meeting of the district’s board of directors.
The proposed budget of $1.4 million includes $1,034,000 for the appraisal function of the district and $385,050 for collections, according to Lamar County Chief Appraiser Jerry Patton.
Agenda items for the 4 p.m. meeting include approval of minutes from a June 26 meeting along with a financial report as well as reports from the chief appraiser, the director of collections and the director of appraisals.
Directors are to go into closed session, but items to be discussed were not included in the posted agenda as required by the Texas Open Meetings Act.
