Paris residents and businesses can expect a water/sewer rate increase as early as July 1 if councilors approve the recommendation a water/sewer rate consultant makes annually.
The rate hike is the second in as many years as the city increased the sewer rate this past year. Prior to 2019, rates had not increased since 2014.
The average residential customer (4,000 gallons) will see a $4.58 monthly increase if councilors approve the recommendation Chris Ekrut of New Gen Strategies & Solutions of Richardson made at Monday’s meeting. Action on the rate hike is expected at the council’s June 22 meeting.
Ekrut brought two scenarios for council consideration, a larger increase that would provide revenue sufficient to meet all requirements in the city’s rate maintenance policy, and a second scenario that pulls $300,000 from water/sewer reserves to give residential customers a slight break during uncertain times caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The city’s rate maintenance policy requires net water/sewer revenues to cover debt services plus 10%, a reserve fund equal to the average annual principal and interest payments and a $500,000 contingency fund.
“Your reserves are in good shape, but we are not quite where we need to be on a requirement for revenues to be sufficient to pay yearly principal and interest with an extra 10% cushion,” Ekrut said of roughly $866,000 additional revenue needed.
Ekrut gave a decrease in water usage as the reason why both retail water and sewer rates are insufficient.
“That is not unusual; it’s going on throughout the industry,” Ekrut said. “Water usage is a weather driven item. We can hope for a long, hot and dry summer.”
Scenario 1 with its higher rate hike would provide funds sufficient to meet policy requirements, while Scenario 2 provides revenue sufficient to meet the debt service requirement but comes short of reserve requirements.
“If we were going to generate every dime we need, you would go with scenario 1,” Ekrut said. “However, we want to make sure we are being good stewards of the resources allocated to us, and we want to make sure we are being sensitive to the affordability of our facilities.”
In the future, Ekrut urged councilors to be mindful of planned renovations to the city’s wastewater treatment plant estimated to cost water and sewer customers roughly $30 million.
“I would take very careful note as you look at the wastewater treatment plant because when you go to issue debt, the first thing the rating agencies are going to do is to look at your policies and have you complied with your policies,” Ekrut said.
