BONHAM — The newly impaneled Fannin County Grand Jury met for its first session Thursday, where the District Attorney’s Office presented 28 cases for review.
Indictments include the following:
Melanie Renne Baker, 50 of Bonham, possession of a controlled substance: penalty group 1, less than one gram;
Trinity Wayne Baldridge, 42 of Leonard, forgery financial instrument – enhanced; four charges of theft of property less than $2,500, two or more with previous conviction;
Bridget Marie Debrovolsky, 39 of Denison, possession of a controlled substance: penalty group 1, less than one gram; possession of a controlled substance: penalty group 1, greater than or equal to 1 gram but less than four grams;
Bradon Devon Jackson, 17 of Dallas, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle; possession of a controlled substance: penalty group 1, greater than or equal to one gram but less than four grams; tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair;
Amanda Marie Knowles, 32 of Honey Grove, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair;
Brian Lapsys, 27 of Ladonia, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;
Joshua Michael Mahon, 36 of Bonham, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair; possession controlled substance penalty group 1, less than one gram;
Anthony Glen Moores, 43 of Bonham, injury of a child/elderly/disabled person with intent of bodily injury — enhanced;
Doresa Jean Newman, 49 of Dodd City, possession of a controlled substance: penalty group 1, less than 1 gram;
Timothy Neal Nichols, 41 of Bonham, murder;
Benjamin Ramer, 18 of Bonham, possession of a controlled substance: penalty group 1, less than 1 gram;
Johnny Frank Richardson, 54 of McKinney, fraud use/possession of identifying information, 50 items or more; tamper with government record;
Adam Lambert Simpson, 23 of Bonham, obstruction or retaliation;
John Clayton Townsend, 56 of Bonham, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance: penalty group 1, greater than or equal to four grams but less than 200 grams; evading arrest/detention with a vehicle; tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair;
Olen Craig Waak, 25 of Honey Grove, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; injury of a child/elderly/disabled person, criminal negligence.
