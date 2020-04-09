Registered Red River County voters receiving voter registration packets can toss them in the trash because there’s no need to re-register, county officials said.
The packets are being sent by Engage Texas, a political action committee that hopes to educate Texas voters on the state’s success through conservative principles, according to its website. But it’s a blanket campaign that failed to account for already registered voters.
“It’s sending them out to everybody without checking to see if they are already registered,” said Chassidy Chandler, a Red River County Clerk’s Office deputy. “We received a bunch of them from people who were already registered.”
The packets are real, but voters who are already registered were concerned it was a scam.
“If you get one of these in the mail, please call my office to make sure you are not registered to vote already before you fill it out,” a Facebook post on the Red River County Clerk’s Office page states.
Scams that target voters are not new. A common way scammers get voters’ information is through phishing calls and emails, according to the AARP.
“They may ask a few softball questions about candidates and issues before launching into more sensitive queries about your income, medications or the like. If they get you to divulge personal data, they can use it for identity theft or sell it to other companies that will then hit you with yet more phone calls or spam,” the company said.
The best advice the website gives to voters is not give out personal information through the telephone.
According to the Federal Trade Commission, “as a rule, federal officials say, organizations conducting legitimate voter registration drives either contact you in person or give you a voter registration form that you fill out yourself. They will never ask you to provide your financial information.”
No mail-in voter registration scams have been reported, thus far. To safely register to vote, contact the local registration office.
