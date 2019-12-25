Auddie Neisler, 72, of Paris recently shared memories of his first Christmas after moving to his grandfather’s 500-acre farm in rural Texas. He was 3 years old at the time.
Sixty-nine years later, while manning his table during a coin show at the Lamar Avenue Church of Christ in Paris on Nov. 9, he recalled being handed a precious gift from his grandpa — his first silver dollar.
Bestowing such a gift at Christmastime was a tradition. His grandfather, M.E. Boaz, gave a silver dollar to each person who lived at the farm, including Neisler and his sister, and the members of seven families who worked there as sharecroppers.
Sharecroppers were tenant farmers who gave part of their crops to the landowner as rent. In such an arrangement, the parents and children in a sharecropping family would all work. Their jobs would include plowing, planting, weeding and harvesting.
Each Christmas, Boaz would traditionally but unceremoniously hand out the silver dollars.
“He would walk up to me, hand it to me and say ‘Merry Christmas.’” Neisler said, who continued to receive silver dollars until he had accumulated nine of them.
At age 12, he did not think twice when he used his coins to open his first bank account. A few years later he realized his mistake when he asked for his coins back and was informed that is not how banking works. He walked away with money but not the silver dollars his grandfather had given him.
“I thought, ‘That ain’t fair,’” Neisler said, recalling his shock and dismay.
That unfortunate financial transaction left him with a lifelong desire to replenish his silver dollar supply and amass collectible coins.
The Coin Business
Fast forward to about 10 years ago when Neisler partnered with his friend James Miears to start a business — Paris Gold and Silver.
The men used the “extra” coins they had compiled throughout the years as startup inventory. They opted against working out of an office because they did not want to be tied down. Instead, they meet with clients only by appointment.
Just as they did when Neisler was a kid, he said people are still giving coins as Christmas gifts.
There are many reasons for doing so.
“A coin collection is a study of history,” Neisler said.
That’s because coins commemorate historical events, which make them a great gift for history buffs.
Some people collect coins because they like the way look or as an investment. Others buy precious metals as “a hedge against inflation.”
Neisler has observed a trend at the coin shows. People are more often buying (precious metals) than selling.
“They’re hanging onto them,” he said, noting there are buyers who are seeking rolls of Silver Eagles to have in case inflation soars.
Silver
American Silver Eagles are undervalued, Neisler pointed out.
Their affordability helps make them one of the most popular gift coins. Furthermore, American Silver Eagle coins are recognized, sought after and traded by beginners and collectors around the world.
They are minted by the U.S. government, and each contain a minimum of one troy ounce of .999 fine silver.
According to Money Metals Exchange online, American Silver Eagles were first introduced in 1986 and come in bullion and proof forms.
Investors tend to buy bullion coins because they are less expensive than proofs, which have a mint mark indicating where they were made. The letter S means the coin was made in San Francisco between 1986 and 1992, while P stands for Philadelphia (1993 to 2000) and W for West Point, New York (2001 to present day).
American Silver Eagles are collected for their design and silver content.
Both serious collectors and amateurs like rare commemorative American Silver Eagle coins. They were minted on the 10th production anniversary in 1996 and the 20th in 2006. A 25th anniversary set was also minted in 2011. The number of sets was limited to 100,000. There are now 30th anniversary coins available.
The demand for silver, which is a highly used industrial metal, is expected to rise in the future based on limited supply and growing concerns about the decline of the U.S. dollar.
Sets of Coins
Neisler said collectors also appreciate the added value of having a set of coins, which is typically based on dates or type.
“Collectors are looking for particular coins to go in sets,” he said. “Some people add one (coin) each year.”
For example, someone who collects Morgan Dollars would want one coin from each year they were issued.
Neisler said having a completed date run adds to the value of a collection.
Those who collect by type are compiling one coin of each design type for a particular area of U.S. coins, such as commemorative coins. It’s easier to expand a set when collecting by type.
Neisler, who favors silver dollars, said it’s nearly impossible to put together a set of them because some of the coins are worth over $100,000.
Gold
While silver is considered affordable by most standards — around $17 spot price per ounce, gold is much more expensive.
In 1970, a $20 gold piece sold for $100. Today, it sells for more than $1,400, Neisler said, noting the price has been even higher.
The price of gold — and silver — fluctuates as a result of geo-politico-economic events.
Since 1971, when the U.S. abandoned the gold standard, the precious metal has been increasingly viewed as a way to hedge against inflation. The 2008 financial crash bolstered that idea.
But there is some cause for concern.
In 1933, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed Executive Order 6102 deeming it illegal for private citizens in the U.S. to own gold coins, bullion and certificates. He did so to prevent people from hoarding the currency and further destabilizing the economy.
The executive order required people to surrender their gold to the government. In return, they were paid $20.67 per troy ounce. After the surrender period ended, the Gold Reserve Act of 1934 increased the price of gold to $35 per troy ounce. As a result, the government made a profit of $14.33 for each ounce it had collected, according to information posted at usmoneyreserve.com.
Gold that was confiscated due to criminal prosecution was melted into bars.
Neisler said because of a lack of communication among the population, most people did not know they could have kept their “collectible coins.” Instead, they surrendered them. Now, pre-1933 gold coins are rare.
As part of a January 2001 court settlement, a 1933 Saint-Gaudens $20 double eagle gold coin was sold during a single-coin, nine-minute public auction for $7.59 million. The anonymous buyer paid an additional $20 to the federal government to have the coin monetized.
President Gerald Ford signed a bill legalizing private ownership of gold coins, bars and certificates, which was codified by Congress and went into effect Dec. 31, 1974.
Coin Show
While coin dealers in Paris are a scarce commodity, the North Star of Texas Coin Club hosts monthly shows. The events take place in the Lamar Avenue Church of Christ outreach building and feature vendors from throughout the area.
The shows are hosted on the third Thursday of each month. The exception is December.
Vendors typically have a variety of coins and coin-related items available, including U.S., world and ancient coins; paper money, tokens, medals and collectibles.
Attendees can buy, sell or trade coins. They can also get free appraisals and possibly win a gift certificate.
For information about coins or the coin show, call Neisler at 903-715-1395.
