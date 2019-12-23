BONHAM — Fannin County Grand Jury heard 18 cases during its Dec. 19 session, half of which were drug or alcohol related, Fannin County Criminal District Attorney Richard Glaser reported.
Indictments include the following:
Kraig Alec Benson, 53 of Grapevine, possession of a controlled substance: penalty group 2, greater than or equal to four grams but less than 400 grams; possession of marijuana, greater than 50 pounds but less than or equal to 2,000 pounds;
Johnny Ray Bramlett, 54 of Celeste, burglary of a habitation;
Karinda Lynn Fowler, 31 of Colbert, Oklahoma, unauthorized use of vehicle;
Tricia Brigance Hubbard, 46 of Ravenna, property theft greater than or equal to $2,500 but less than $30,000;
Sandra Kay Lewis, 50, of Bonham, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;
Kimberly Renee Martinez, 42, of Bonham, possession of a controlled substance: penalty group 1, less than one gram;
Christopher M. Montgomery, 44 of Dodd City, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance: penalty group 1, greater than or equal to four grams but less than 200 grams;
Ryan A. Poehler, 18 of Fort Worth, harassment of public servant;
Robert Lee Reynolds Jr., 62 of Bonham, burglary of building;
Misael Sanchez, 23 of Heath, possession of a controlled substance: penalty group 2, greater than or equal to one gram but less than four grams; attempt to commit possession of marijuana, greater than or equal to five pounds but less than 50 pounds;
Misty Dawn Stretton, 42 of Cedar Park, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance: penalty group 2, greater than or equal to four grams but less than 200 grams;
Elijah M. Stroughter, 26 of Jacksonville, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
Michael Quinn Titsworth, 55 of Ivanhoe, theft of property greater than or equal to $30,000 but less than $150,000;
Elizabeth Nicole Turner, 20 of Sanger, possession of a controlled substance: penalty group 1, less than one gram;
William Robert Wood, 34 of Sumner, assault family/household member;
Michael J. Worthington, 41 of Bonham, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance: penalty group 1, greater than or equal to four grams but less than 200 grams — enhanced.
