HUGO, Okla. — An EMT-Basic course is being offered by the Choctaw County Ambulance Authority and co-sponsored by Oklahoma State University-Fire Service Training.
The 20-week class is scheduled for Aug. 3 to Dec. 18 and includes holiday breaks.
The classes will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in the training room at the authority's administration building in Hugo. Clinicals will occasionally take place on Saturdays.
Applications will be taken through June 30.
The cost is $1,100 and includes instruction fees, E-Book, online resources, and a badge and uniform.
Choctaw students can get help with tuition by calling the Higher Learning office in Hugo.
Twenty students are needed for the class to be offered. Maximum capacity is 25.
Participants can be 17 years old but must turn 18 by Dec. 1 to take the state test.
Graduates passing the exam will be able to apply for EMT jobs, with salaries typically ranging from $27,000 to $33,000, according to ambulance authority Director Randy Springfield.
Earlier this year, the ambulance authority conducted its first Emergency Medical Responder class and graduated about two dozen students.
Several of those graduates have expressed an interest in taking the EMT-Basic course, Springfield said.
Springfield said the Ambulance Authority began offering such courses to grow the skilled workforce locally and enhance emergency response countywide — an effort he contends is already paying off.
He noted five of the EMR graduates — all now serving as volunteer first responders — recently responded to a fatal accident at a work site near Boswell.
For information about the EMT-Basic class or to register, call 580-326-2634.
