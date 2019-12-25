Many athletes talk about how they play for more than just the game or themselves. That philosophy can be applied to a local basketball league. Victory Baptist Church in Paris hosts a basketball league featuring several different churches across the area to not only help veteran hoopers of all ages get back on the hardwood, but also to help with a greater cause as well.
“This is our second year to do this league, and we do mission trips every year with our church, which is the reason we do this league,” Victory Baptist Church co-pastor D.J. Harris said. “Last year, we did a trip to Nigeria and those trips are very pricey, so all of the proceeds help our mission trips teams go serve. This next year, we are going to the Philippines in March. That’s why we are doing this league, and it is the same reason we did our church volleyball league in the summer.”
Several teams around the area compete in the church league and, while their funds support a great cause, they also benefit from the experience in other ways. One former Red River Valley athlete talked with a friend about joining a league and creating a team. When this opportunity arose, it was a no-brainer.
“A friend of mine contacted me about this league, and we had been talking about getting in one for a while,” said Allen Elliott, who played for the Prairiland Patriots and now represents Blossom Church of God in the church league. “He asked me if I knew anyone that would be interested in playing in it, I told him I could probably get some people to join the team and ever since then we talked about it and the team got drawn together.”
Since the team became official, it was a second chance for those who just graduated to get on the floor and compete again. Although the goals and priorities are far different than in high school, the players on Blossom Church of God’s squad find the excitement in playing the game in the community.
“It’s our first year out of high school, and everyone told us as seniors to make it count since you’re probably not going to see or play with each other again,” said Seth Smith, a former standout basketball player at Prairiland High School and current basketball player for Blossom Church of God’s church league team. “Us being able to play every week and come together in this league means a lot to all of us. It used to be about winning and making it into the playoffs, but now it’s just about keeping our friendships intact. Everybody here is good friends and it’s all for a good cause.”
The two former Patriots even recruited players from their former rival, who have gotten a lot out of playing in the church league and forming new friendships.
“It’s kind of weird playing with everyone from my rival school,” said Carson Ruthart, a former Chisum High School standout and current basketball player for Blossom Church of God’s church league team. “We are all pretty good friends now, and it’s a good way for us to get out and play.”
Harris sees the benefits from both aspects. Not only does the league help his church’s mission team, but it also creates unity and a bond between competing church teams and their organizations.
“One of the other purposes of the league and the way it helps our church is that it really brings the community together,” Harris said. “We have fellowship with other churches and, whether it is with us or another church in the community, it connects everyone. We are trying to connect people to other churches.”
Victory Baptist Church hosts the church league games Thursday nights, where the teams play two 20-minute halves with a running clock until the final two minutes of each half. Victory Baptist Church is located at 3155 Pine Mill Road. For any questions about the church or the church basketball league, visit the church, call the church office at 903-785-7691, call Harris at 903-517-1777 or visit the church’s website at www.victorybaptistparis.com/index.html.
Blossom Church of God took on Covenant A on Thursday night, with North Lamar head baseball coach Bric Steed leading the charge against the team of recent high school graduates.
Ruthart made a driving layup to open scoring in the game and put Blossom Church of God up 2-0, but Steed quickly countered with a 3-pointer from the wing with 19:47 left in the first half to put Covenant A ahead 3-2 and eventually a 10-4 lead. Blossom Church of God guard and former Prairiland Patriots basketball player Jordan Bridges knocked down a 3-pointer with 14:54 left to cut the deficit to 10-7.
Covenant A used a 5-0 run to build a 15-7 lead, but Blossom Church of God came back with a 6-0 run capped off by a steal and score from both Smith and Bridges to cut the deficit to 15-13 with 12:03 left in the first half. Covenant A canned a 3-pointer to increase its lead to 18-13, but Elliott channelled his high school glory days with a smooth step-back 3-pointer with 10:22 left to cut the deficit to 18-16.
Covenant A responded to Elliott’s bucket with a 9-2 run to push its lead to 27-18, but Bridges completed a 3-point play with 7:15 left and Elliott put back a teammate’s miss with 6:27 left to cut Covenant A’s lead to 27-23. Covenant A came back strong with a 9-0 run to push the lead to double figures, but Blossom Church of God player and former Prairiland Patriots guard Carson Bridges swished a 3-pointer with 1:56 left in the first half to cut it to 36-26.
Blossom Church of God twice cut the deficit to nine points — 45-36 with 13:21 left after a layup from Smith and 51-42 with 9:42 remaining after a 3-pointer from Carson Bridges — but Covenant A stormed back with a quick 11-0 run to put the game out of reach at 62-42. Covenant A held on to top Blossom Church of God 69-53.
Jordan Bridges led his team with 14 points, while Ruthart had 8. Steed scored 7 for Covenant A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.