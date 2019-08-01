The central bank for the first time in a decade reduced its benchmark rate — which affects many loans for households and businesses — by a quarter-point to a range of 2% to 2.25%. While the move sent the Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbling 1.2%, local bankers and real estate agents say the effects here will be mostly evident in the long run.
“Immediate impact will be to investments, savings rates,” Peoples Bank President Terry Christian said. “Anyone who invested into the stocks that dropped, those folks will see their money affected. But other rates like mortgage rates will not be as significant. They’ll drop a quarter of a point, it won’t be that dramatic. And it will take time.”
Rates compound as they drop, and effects would vary between individual institutions due to their monetary supply and demand, Christian said.
Wednesday’s move by the Federal Reserve was the first rate cut since December 2008 during the depths of the Great Recession, when the Fed slashed its rate to a record low near zero and kept it there until 2015. The economy is far healthier now despite risks to what’s become the longest expansion on record.
The cut left open the possibility of future rate cuts, a possibility that aligns with Christian’s research. He said general consensus is another cut is expected in December and two more in 2020 — “But you know, there’s no crystal ball,” he said. “We can’t be sure.”
Century 21 Realtor Renee Harvey said she also predicts minimal local impact.
“Interest rates have been low for quite a while,” she said. “There will not be a huge difference.”
One thing that could change, however, is the affordability threshold.
“The debt-to-income ratio could change,” she said. “This may open opportunities for people who did not qualify previously, people who were on that razor edge.”
Areas where purchases are primarily made with cash also could be negatively affected due to the stock dip, Harvey said. The rate cut surprised her, she said, as she was expecting a rise due to inflation. Economists cited stubborn inflation, rising pressure from trade wars and unsteady markets in Europe and Asia as motivations for cutting rates now.
According to the Associated Press, initial reaction in the financial market was “muted.” But the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 333.75 points lower, or 1.2% at 26,864.27, after falling as much as 478 points. The S&P 500 slid 1.1%, closing at 2,980.38. Those were the largest one-day declines since May 31.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell expressed concern about low inflation at his congressional report in July, saying low inflation can slow economic growth by causing consumers to postpone purchases, which decreases consumer spending.
According to the Associated Press, the rate was approved on an 8-2 vote, with two dissents: Esther George, president of the Fed’s Kansas City regional bank, and Eric Rosengren, head of the Boston Fed.
