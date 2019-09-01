DETROIT — People looking for a bite to eat in Detroit now have a new option — CJ’s Cafe, at 310 E. Latimer St.
Opened Aug. 7 under the ownership of Ronnie Joe Yarbrough and Cody Bowers, the restaurant provides homestyle favorites like sandwiches, burgers, chicken-fried steak and more. In the mornings, diners can enjoy a breakfast menu with classics such as omelettes, pancakes and eggs.
The restaurant also offers nightly specials such as fish, meat loaf, frog legs, roast beef and more.
“The specials always do really well,” waitress Cristil Rogers said.
Yarbrough initially bought the land to build a house, but over time decided to use the space to open a business.
Once he decided to open the cafe, Yarbrough began the process of opening fairly quickly, he said. Bowers joined as a business partner, and construction started shortly thereafter. In all, it took roughly a year to open CJ’s Cafe.
“After I decided to do it, it was a matter of getting the money together, getting the loan, and my neighbors, who are contractors, helped get this place up,” he said.
The restaurant’s name comes from the partnership between Yarbrough and Bowers. The pair arrived at CJ’s by taking Bowers’ first initial and Yarbrough’s middle initial.
Yarbrough said that though he hasn’t run a restaurant before, he’s eager to tackle the challenge.
“I’d never run a restaurant before, but I think it’s something that’ll fit well here and that will be a nice addition for the city,” he said. “Detroit’s a small town, and we employ quite a few locals here. I also hope it’ll be something the kids can enjoy.”
Yarbrough worked for 33 years for the Texas Department of Transportation as a crew chief before retiring six years ago. Now, he’s excited to come out of retirement and try his hand in the restaurant business.
“It feels good to be working again,” he said with a chuckle. “I missed working.”
What sets CJ’s apart, Yarbrough said, is the excellent service customers can expect.
“We really make sure we have great service,” he said. “We want people to feel welcome here. That’s important to me.”
