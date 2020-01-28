WEBSTER — More often than anyone would like, the emergency department at HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake in Webster finds itself saturated.
That means it has reached capacity — or nearly so. When that happens, the hospital, formerly Clear Lake Regional Medical Center, has to send out notices to alert local emergency personnel to the situation.
The issue, however, isn’t limited to the Webster-based emergency room and stems from an aging population and a population who can’t afford other options, industry observers say.
“All being on saturation does is alert local emergency services that we are approaching capacity,” said Safi Madain, site director of adult and pediatric emergency services at HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake. “And, if we’re being honest, if Clear Lake is ever on saturation, that means every emergency room in the region is as well. We are the biggest facility in southeast Houston.”
A rapidly growing population with a large subpopulation of elderly residents means the greater Galveston County area, as well as much of Houston, is seeing an increase in the need for emergency care, Madain said.
Take League City, for instance. The city council on Tuesday is set to adopt an estimated population count in January 2020 as 109,087, up from 106,803 in 2019. Officials are projecting the League City population to one day top 200,000.
Galveston County isn’t alone in seeing a huge uptick in emergency room visits. Nationwide, the number of people seeking emergency-department care increased about 44 percent between 1990 and 2009, from 88 million to 127 million, according to a report from the American Clinical and Climatological Association.
But it isn’t just a matter of more people and more older people at the root of the problem. A confluence of several factors are causing the uptick in visits, Madain said.
“There’s always going to be a subset of the population that visits the emergency department that could be served going to an urgent care,” Madain said.
But many patients are limited in their options. Many urgent-cares facilities, for instance, don’t accept Medicaid, so those patients have no other choice but an emergency room, Madain said. The same is true of some freestanding emergency rooms that aren’t affiliated with hospitals.
Many uninsured patients visit hospital emergency departments, as well, he added. Hospital ERs typically will allow payment arrangements, whereas urgent-care and freestanding emergency rooms require payment in full before providing care.
Emergency departments such as the ones at HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake end up serving as a safety net for much of the community, Madain said.
HCA Healthcare, one of the largest health care providers in the United States, also operates HCA Houston Mainland, previously called Mainland Medical Center. Even with 500 beds, hospital administrators have held some talks over the years about adding more, Madain said. But doing anything would take lots of time and capital, and the hospital has no immediate plans to do so.
Instead, hospital administrators have tentative plans to open some freestanding emergency departments, such as one recently opened in Texas City, Madain said. The freestanding departments would accept people similarly to hospital emergency rooms.
Regarding saturation, Madain points out that it doesn’t mean patients with legitimate medical emergencies are being turned away.
Going on saturation just warns area emergency services that the facility is nearing capacity.
Education is one way to potentially ease overcrowding in emergency rooms, Madain point out. Doctors, hospital staff, nurses and other professionals teaching patients when it is appropriate to use various facilities — emergency departments, urgent care, minute-clinics or their own physicians — would be helpful, he said.
