City Fire Marshal Clyde Crews said Tuesday a blaze at Ward’s Restaurant was caused by an accidental grease fire, and his investigation has been closed.
Firefighters at the scene Tuesday morning said they responded to the call that the Clarksville Street business was on fire around 6:30 a.m., and they found flames coming out of the diner’s roof. Restaurant staff helped to get customers and employees to safety without injury.
Gary Ward, brother of the diner’s owner, said the restaurant will likely be closed “for a long time” for repairs.
