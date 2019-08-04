Basic Apparel Co., which opened in the Paris Towne Center this weekend, hopes to bring big city fashion to small town Paris.
The fashion retailer will sell a wide range of clothing, including formal and professional attire, leisure wear and more. Sales director Taylor Martin said the store also prides itself on its selection of basic T-shirts, that can be worn under shirts and uniforms.
“We’re excited to bring newer fashion to a small town like Paris,” Martin said. “You sometimes can’t find quite what you’re looking for in a small town, so we wanted to do something that hit all these niche markets and bring it to Paris.”
One thing that sets Basic Apparel Co. apart, Martin said, is the quality of the fabric. The store takes great care to ensure that shirts and leggings are as soft and comfortable as possible.
The store will carry some of the most prominent name brands, including Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein, but most items will carry the Basic label, Martin said.
The Paris store is currently the only Basic Apparel Co. location, but Martin said the company hopes to expand. One thing that won’t change is the store’s focus on small towns.
“We’ve looked at Sulphur Springs, Mount Pleasant, places like that,” she said. “We want to hit the smaller markets so people don’t have to, you know, go to Sherman to get what you need for your meeting on Tuesday or your event Saturday night. You can swing by here and get it, and never have to leave home.”
The new business is looking to hire, and people interested in working for the apparel store can stop into the store to apply, or email a resume to accounting@basicapparelcompany.com.
“We’re trying to pride ourselves on really good apparel, but also trying to hit a really good price point too,” Martin said. “And we really pride ourselves on the quality. You almost have to feel some of these for yourself to believe how soft it is.”
