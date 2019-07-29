Kimberly-Clark has been fined $13,260 for a safety violation that led to the Dec. 11, 2018, death of an employee, following an investigation by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
Carl Kuhle, 60, of Bogata was severely injured when he was struck by a vehicle at the plant’s loading dock. He was taken from the scene by Paris EMS to Paris Regional Medical Center, where he passed away as a result of his injuries.
According to the results of the OSHA investigation, Kuhle was assisting a yard jockey with a problem with a vehicle’s restraint system. The yard jockey lost sight of Kuhle and reversed the tractor-trailer before he was clear.
OSHA listed one serious violation in its report, and Kimberly-Clark was handed the $13,260 penalty.
A resolution honoring Kuhle was introduced in the Texas House of Representatives in February by state Rep. Gary VanDeaver, R-New Boston.
According to The Texas Observer, Texas has registered more on-the-job deaths than any other state every year since 2009. Texas also recorded the highest worker death rate per capita among the 10 most populous states in 2017.
Fe y Justicia Worker Center director Marianela Acuña Arreaza said policy failures are largely to blame for the high death rate of Texas workers, The Texas Observer reported.
In Texas, construction bosses are not required to provide regular rest breaks, even in hot summer months, and Austin and Dallas are the only two cities in the state that have passed local ordinances mandating breaks for construction workers.
The Observer also reports Texas is the only state that does not require workers’ compensation insurance for private employers.
Kimberly-Clark media representatives could not be reached for comment by press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.