Bealls department store in Paris opened a thredUP consignment section May 28, and store manager Greg Stogstil said the consignment popup was doing better than anticipated.
“It’s performing above what was expected,” he said. “It’s been very well-received by the community.”
While Stogskil declined to discuss specific numbers, he said the popup shop has been popular and allows community members to give back by sending their gently-used clothes back to thredUP. Take-home thredUP Donation Clean Out Kits are available to shoppers, and Bealls accepts the bags and ships them from the store back to thredUP. For every kit received, thredUP said it will make a donation on the shopper’s behalf to Girls Inc., a nonprofit that inspires girls to be “Strong, smart and bold through direct service and advocacy.”
According to a press release, Stage Stores is partnering with thredUP, marking the first time thredUP is in a department store location.
“Stage is excited to be the first department store location for thredUP. More people are shopping secondhand than ever before, and with these shops in our stores, we’ll give our guests and thredUP shoppers in our towns a place to see and touch the merchandise in person,” said Michael Glazer, president and CEO of Stage, in a press release. “Additionally, we’ll give an extra bit of convenience by serving as a drop-off location for people to bring their filled Clean Out Bags, and we will ship them back to thredUP. We look forward to this partnership as our guests will really enjoy tremendous savings on the brands they love to wear.”
“ThredUP’s specially curated collections will arrive weekly at Bealls — making shopping something to look forward to with fun finds and great deals,” the press release stated.
According to the press release, thredUP is the world’s largest online consignment and thrift store where consumers can buy and sell high-quality secondhand clothes. ThredUP is part of the “Circular Economy” movement, which encourages consumers to live in a more collective, sharing economy. This includes having clothing made from safe and renewable materials; creating clothes in a way that allows them to be resold, renewed or made into new clothes; and re-selling to extend the life of clothes via resale, rental and other business models.
“The line between new and used apparel is blurring for consumers, and forward-thinking retailers see an opportunity in secondhand,” said James Reinhart, CEO and founder of thredUP. “ThredUP’s constant like-new arrivals in Stage stores keep shopping fresh and fun, driving customers back again and again. We’re thrilled to integrate retail and resale in real life, bringing us steps closer to a more circular fashion future.”
ThredUP is located in the Paris Bealls store, 3512 Lamar Ave.
