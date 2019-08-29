AUG. 28 to AUG. 29
Paris Police Department
Undrayle Onshaun Finch, 42: Prohibited substance in a correctional facility-attempt, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Keith Smith Hardman II, 37: Revocation of probation/burglary of a habitation (two counts).
Ester Franco, 34: Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 2 or 2-A, 4 to 400 grams in a drug free zone.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Cordero Deshon Davidson, 30: Driving while license invalid, failure to appear/criminal nonsupport (two counts).
Danny Joe Plott, 47: Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Constable Precinct 5
Jerry Lynn Lowrey, 41: Judgment nisi/criminal trespass.
Department of Public Safety
Colter Lyle Gilmore, 38: Driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container.
