For the record cuffs
AUG. 28 to AUG. 29

Paris Police Department

Undrayle Onshaun Finch, 42: Prohibited substance in a correctional facility-attempt, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.

Keith Smith Hardman II, 37: Revocation of probation/burglary of a habitation (two counts).

Ester Franco, 34: Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 2 or 2-A, 4 to 400 grams in a drug free zone.

Lamar County Sheriff’s Office

Cordero Deshon Davidson, 30: Driving while license invalid, failure to appear/criminal nonsupport (two counts).

Danny Joe Plott, 47: Unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Constable Precinct 5

Jerry Lynn Lowrey, 41: Judgment nisi/criminal trespass.

Department of Public Safety

Colter Lyle Gilmore, 38: Driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container.

