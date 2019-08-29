FRIDAY
PrimeTime: 8:45 a.m., Steps; 9:30 a.m., Hand and Foot; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 10 a.m., Scrabble; 11 a.m., Water Joints.
SATURDAY
Roxton Farmer’s Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., fresh vegetables, eggs, home baked goods, jellies, jams, jewelry, birdhouses, ducks, etc., Roxton Pavilion.
Green Chili Festival at Market Square: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 400 1st St. SW.
Chicota School Reunion: 10 a.m., lunch served at noon, Forty-Two, Mexican Dominoes, etc. in the afternoon.
TUESDAY
Kiwanis Club of Paris: Noon, Paris Junior College ballroom, 2400 Clarksville St. Allan Hubbard and Shelly Brazille will discuss the Homeless Coalition.
WEDNESDAY
Walk & Talk: Active community walking group, 8:30 a.m., Monday, Wednesday and Fridays through Oct. 23, Oak Park Gym, 2515 Bonham St. all ages welcome, sponsored by city of Paris, call 903-784-9266 for information.
SEP. 5
Brunch & Learn: 10 a.m., Thursday and Friday through Oct. 25, Oak Park Gym, 2515 Bonham St.; free nutrition lesson and cooking demonstration to help maintain a healthier lifestyle; call 903-784-9266 for information.
Association of Lamar County Republicans: 5:30 p.m., Lamar County Fairgrounds, west side building.
Lamar County Beekeepers Association: 6:30 p.m., Lamar County Fairgrounds, Exhibit Building B.
SEP. 6
Northeast Texas Travelers 33rd Annual Rod Run: Friday night on the square with Mr. C., public invited to come out and see vehicles older than 1989.
SEP. 7
Amateur Radio License Testing: 10 a.m., Paris Municipal Court Room, 2910 Clarksville St.
Northeast Texas Travelers 33rd Annual Rod Run: Cars and trucks older than 1989, registration, $25, includes noon meal. Games and prizes for registrants only, Lamar County Fairgrounds.
SEP. 10
Kiwanis Club of Paris: 6 p.m. banquet at Celebrate It.
