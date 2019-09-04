Paris residents may see a decrease in the city’s property tax rate this year to offset an increase in property values.
Paris City Council instructed interim city manager Gene Anderson to return next week with a revenue neutral budget and a 3.5-cent cut in the proposed 2019 property tax rate after hearing from several citizens, including Mayor Steve Clifford, during a public hearing at a Monday night meeting.
“I do not plan to support a budget that raises taxes for the fifth year in a row,” Clifford said after stepping from the dias to the public microphone. “For the past four years we have kept the tax rate the same, which effectively increased taxes. This year, because of a big increase in property values, people are going to get hit with some really big tax increases.”
The proposed 2019 tax rate of 55.195 cents per $100 valuation is roughly 3.5 cents above the effective tax rate of 51.608 cents. The effective rate is the rate that would result in a revenue neutral budget, or one that raises the same amount of taxes as the year before.
To make the tax rate cut work, Anderson will have to slash roughly $560,000 from the proposed $24 million general budget. A penny on the tax rate equates to roughly $160,000.
Looking at the 2018-19 budget, Councilor Clayton Pilgrim said there is a difference in what is budgeted and what is actually spent, especially in salaries.
“I think we could find money here and there within the budget,” Pilgrim said.
Anderson explained salaries are budgeted according to the number of employees allocated by City Council for each department, and in many cases, those positions are not filled.
“We use temporary workers to fill vacancies,” Anderson said, explaining the city needs all positions filled to operate effectively. “Contract labor is paid out of a different account.”
In answer to a question posed by Councilor Linda Knox about large projects planned to spend the $560,000, Anderson said a logical place to look would be capital expenditures above the normal vehicle replacements for police, fire and emergency medical departments. As an example, Anderson said, the street department is requesting a new asphalt roller at $70,000 and another department a $25,000 pick-up.
Councilor Paula Portugal spoke in favor of keeping at least half the tax rate increase and spending the extra funds to do something “with a big bang” toward downtown renovation.
“I would be for keeping the tax rate the same, or even half of it, and using that money down the road on that 10-year plan,” Portugal said.
Reiterating what he said earlier, Clifford said his recommendation would be for Anderson to bring back a revenue neutral budget, and then if council agrees to add something knowing it will raise taxes, the opportunity would be available.
“With this budget, the money is spread uniformly across the whole budget and that’s why we can’t find it,” the mayor said. “I have no objection to raising taxes if I know what I am getting for my money.”
Resident James O’Bryan, speaking at the public hearing, recommended leaving the tax rate as is and paying the $560,000 on the city’s debt.
Also speaking at the hearing, retired Texas Department of Transportation official Steve Ekstrom asked the council to contact the Lamar County Appraisal District to see where the district received the authority to raise everyone’s valuation 8%.
“I was told by one of the volunteers (appraisal review board member) that appraisals were raised 8% across the county at the comptroller’s instructions,” Ekstrom said. “I would think the City Council would be interested in knowing where this comes from, and is it legal.”
Earlier this year, Lamar County Chief Appraiser Jerry Patton explained he and his staff determined the 8% in an effort to catch up the county with market values as required by law. Patton said most county property is appraised at least 15% below market value.
Returning to the podium a second time during public discussion, Ekstrom said he is more concerned about what the increased appraisals without a tax rate reduction will do to income-strapped residents.
“I would not sell my house for what the appraisal district says it’s worth,” Ekstrom said, adding, “I can afford for my taxes to go up, and my neighbors can, but it’s the at-risk people between 20th Street and 20th Street — it is a big chunk for them.”
