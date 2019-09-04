In the midst of a federally mandated overhaul of special education in Texas, Western Red River Shared Services continues to focus on serving students at Rivercrest and Detroit ISDs and not just meeting state quotas, director Carrie Gray said.
“I was blessed that both districts I’ve worked in had the focus of ‘do what’s right for the kids, and if we get dinged for having too many by the state, we get dinged, but do what’s right for the kids,’” Gray said. “Locally we haven’t seen that much of an impact because we didn’t play their numbers game. We did what was right for kids.”
The U.S. Department of Education wrapped up an extensive investigation last year and found Texas had violated federal law by failing to provide students with disabilities with a sufficient education. The Texas Education Agency previously capped the percentage of students receiving special education at 8.5%, then 9.1%. The federal government has repeatedly reprimanded Texas for violating special education law, most recently last year for decreasing spending for kids with disabilities — which a New Orleans federal appeals court ruled was in violation of federal statute. That ruling will cost Texas $33 million in federal grant money, about 3% of its total annual special education grant, according to The Texas Tribune.
A federal judge wrote in the unanimous opinion that Texas’ system for funding special education “creates a perverse incentive for a state to escape its financial obligations merely by minimizing the special education needs of it students.”
Since then, state officials reported completion of all necessary steps to fix the long list of problems with special education. Now they are waiting for the federal government to clear them.
Gray said both school districts in the Western Red River co-op work hard to address student needs, despite the state’s repeated efforts to “cut every corner.”
“Overall, I just want to provide the students of both districts with the resources that they need,” she said. “And that’s sometimes difficult in a rural community.”
Western Red River services 150 students between Rivercrest and Detroit, from age 3 to 22. The co-op was started about 10 years ago. Gray took over as director in July. The co-op provides everything from diagnosticians to behavioral coordinators, and it works with students across the special needs spectrum, including those with speech and visual impairments and learning disabilities.
Gray said the co-op faces challenges in resourcing. Missing from the staff is a speech-language pathologist, a post that has been open since February. For now, students use teletherapy with Austin and Princeton-based speech therapists, she said.
“The school systems, with funding, can’t compete with the medical field financially,” she said. “But you have to have the same accreditation to work in the school as you do to work in the medical field. Really, I think the biggest thing is finding the personnel in such a rural location.”
But along with the challenges come success stories. Gray’s niece recently aged out of the co-op at age 22 after receiving services for years. She now works full time at a meat market in Detroit, a huge personal success for her. Her niece is a tangible example of the co-op’s hard work in action, Gray said.
Rivercrest Superintendent Stanley Jessee said the co-op has been a good resource and the school district has always put its students’ needs first.
“Red River has been a big asset for us, to be able to service some of those kids who have high needs — even if we don’t always use them, to have those services available,” Stanley said. “If kids need to be served, they need to be served. We don’t look at the numbers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.