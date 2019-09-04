Lamar County will continue an agreement with Air-MedCare for air ambulance service, which allows county employees and public officials to receive the service at a reduced cost through payroll deductions.
The decision came in a unanimous vote from the Lamar County Commissioners’ Court at its regular Tuesday meeting.
“If a person is in a wreck or has a medical emergency, the people who choose to take part in the payroll deduction plan will be the only ones who get to use the service for free,” county auditor Kayla Hall said after the meeting. “The helicopter will still pick the other people in the county up, but there will be a fee.”
County employees who want the coverage will pay $50 per year for three years, the same terms as the previous agreement with Air-MedCare, County Judge Brandon Bell said. The program is at no cost to the county.
Air-MedCare Network sales manager Joe Mozingo said the payroll deduction membership program covers a household, and is not paid per person.
“If someone comes and lives with you, let’s say a parent… you can add them at any time and all it costs you is about two minutes on the telephone,” Mozingo said. “It’s the same way with kids and everything like that.”
Mozingo also said that while most people know that Air-MedCare transports people in a medical emergency to the hospital, many are unaware that the air ambulance service also transports people from one hospital to another.
“We do quite a bit (of transfers),” he said. “Transfers are when the doctor at the hospital says, ‘Hey, we need, you know, to get them down to Plano Medical Center, Parkland, Baylor or wherever the case may be,’ and we fly you to that hospital and your membership covers it as well.”
