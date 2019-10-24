Battling drug addiction can be one of the most challenging things a person can do. But thanks to Impact Paris, people don’t have to face that struggle alone.
Impact Paris, now in its third year, is a faith-based support group for people battling addiction.
“I know that overcoming addiction can be hard, especially if you’re trying to face it alone,” director Lesley Delarosa said. “But we can look to a higher power, and look to Jesus and put our faith in Him to help us overcome. That’s what we’re all about here. We understand that something has overtaken us and we can’t do it all on our own, and we need help.”
The group, which meets every Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at 504 3rd St. SW, is structured similarly to a Bible study class, Delarosa said.
Each meeting opens with prayer, and then the attendees join together in song, before Delarosa leads the group in teachings.
“I try to focus more on the reality of life, rather than just reading the Bible and going from there,” Delarosa said. “I take life examples and add scripture onto that. Last week, I did one on listening, and the difference between just listening to someone and actually hearing them.”
Every attendee is given the opportunity to talk and share their personal experiences, though they are not required to share if they don’t want to, Delarosa said.
“I don’t want anyone to be uncomfortable, and I have people who come from off the streets that come in here and they’re broken,” she said. “But I like the interaction because we’re kind of like a family, and I like to get to know the people who come.”
Attendance at meetings can vary drastically from week to week, program helper Brad Lott said.
“Some weeks we have a few dozen people come, like 30 to 40, but other times we might only have a handful,” he said. “It just all depends. Usually there are a few who come every single week, but then a few weeks ago we had a meeting where everyone was new, which was interesting.”
“I understand the revolving door,” Delarosa added. “The goal is that these people get help and overcome their addiction, so the goal is that people don’t just come forever.”
Despite being faith-based, Delarosa stressed that Impact Paris isn’t a church.
“We’re not a church. There are 120 churches in Lamar County, and the community doesn’t need another one,” she said. “I always say we’re more like a mission, because of the way we’re like a family, and all the other things we try to do for the community.”
Eva Eckles said Impact Paris has changed her life.
“Just the conversation, the encouragement, the motivation to improve — they make everyone feel welcome,” Eckles said. “You could be having a really bad day, but they’re smiling and full of love and always have a, ‘Hey! How are you doing?’ They’re amazing, and I don’t know how else to say it.”
In addition to the weekly meetings, Impact Paris does much more for the community. Every Wednesday, the organization hosts a food pantry, where people can come and pick up free food, which includes fruits and vegetables, cooking ingredients, snack foods, drinks and more.
People do not have to attend the Thursday meetings to utilize the food pantry, and Delarosa said the pantry now draws over 100 people every Wednesday.
Impact Paris makes an effort to make the pantry as accessible as possible, so they also create several pre-bagged collections of various food items for people who might not be able to walk throughout the pantry and fill up their grocery bag themselves.
“We don’t want anyone to be left out,” Delarosa said.
Karen Henry, a Paris resident, has been using Impact Paris’ food pantry for about three months. However, this Wednesday marked a first for her. This week, she didn’t just shop for her food at the pantry; she volunteered her time and helped run it, filling bags and helping people find food items.
“It’s a great feeling to be able to help,” she said. “I was just telling Lesley that I can’t wait to help out again.”
Among the people who use the food pantry is Dakota Hughes, from Pattonville.
Hughes said he began using the food pantry after taking in a teenager who needed a place to live.
“I’ve known him since he was a baby, but his home life isn’t great and he really needed a place to stay, so me and my roommate decided to take him in,” Hughes said. “This place has really, really helped us out since then.”
Hughes said he doesn’t attend the Thursday meetings, though he wants to.
“It’s just hard because of scheduling, and I’m all the way out in Pattonville, but I was just talking about how I really want to start coming, so I’m trying to figure that out,” Hughes said.
Impact Paris also does occasional street ministry, walking the streets and handing out “blessing bags.”
The blessing bags are filled with toiletries like razors, hairbrushes and toothpaste; health items such as wipes and soap; and light snacks.
Looking to the future, Delarosa said she hopes to expand Impact Paris further. Though still just in the early planning stages, she hopes to move the ministry into a larger location with a full kitchen that will allow them to host a soup kitchen.
“We just want people to know that they’re not alone, and that there are people who know what they’re going through,” Delarosa said. “That’s why I do what I do.”
