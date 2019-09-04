POWDERLY — A Powderly woman facing an intoxication assault and manslaughter charges for the deaths of two Powderly residents is out on bond, according to Lamar County Jail records.
Amanda West, 40, was booked into the county jail on Tuesday after Texas Department of Public Safety troopers said she caused a collision at 10:45 p.m. Monday that claimed the lives of Carl Oldham, 71, and Deborah Oldham, 68.
The Oldhams were traveling north on Highway 271 North when West failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign on FM 2648, DPS Sgt. Mark Tackett said. West’s 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe pulled out in front of the Oldham’s motorcycle, causing it to strike her vehicle and ejecting both riders, according to DPS records.
The Oldhams were taken to Paris Regional Medical Center for treatment, but died from their injuries, Tackett said.
Powderly Volunteer Fire Department, Paris EMS, Paris Fire Department Rescue 1, Lamar County Sheriff’s Office and DPS all responded, Powderly Volunteer Fire Chief Mark Bussell said.
Bond for West’s intoxicated assault with a vehicle charge was set at $10,000. Bond for the intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle was set at $20,000. She was assessed a $173 fine for failure to yield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.