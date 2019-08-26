Just in time for International Talk Like a Pirate Day on Sept. 19, the Paris Junior College Drama Department will host auditions for a pair of stage productions set on the high seas.
“Treasure Island,” based on the classic 1881 novel by Robert Louis Stevenson, and adapted for the stage by noted stage director/stuntman and combat choreographer Orion Couling, is one of the shows set for this fall at Paris Junior College. The other production is “Gilligan’s Island: The Musical.” Auditions for both shows are set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday in the Ray Karrer Theatre on the college campus, 2400 Clarksville St.
Participation in both shows are open to the community.
“Treasure Island” calls for 25 roles plus ensemble, and all roles involve stage combat. If cast, morning availability is needed Oct. 7-10 for school performances. Anyone age 12 and older is welcome to audition for “Treasure Island.”
“Gilligan’s Island: The Musical” is a family-friendly stage musical version of the ever popular and iconic ’60s TV comedy show of the same name, with 18 original songs. Role are available for eight adults, four men, three women, one either; all roles sing.
Auditions will consist of readings from the scripts. Additional singing and dance auditions will be held for “Gilligan’s” with additional short combat tryouts for “Treasure Island.”
For information on scheduling or for audition materials for “Treasure Island” in PDF format, e-mail rhuizinga@parisjc.edu.
Audition materials for “Gilligan’s Island the Musical” are available by emailing wm.walker71@yahoo.com, or through Facebook messenger.
