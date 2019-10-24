Following the death of Paris firefighter Layton Slade Baker on Sunday, area departments stepped in to man local stations while Paris firefighters attended Baker’s funeral in Louisiana.
Thirteen firefighters from Allen, McKinney, Greenville and Plano helped staff the stations and run calls. Many of them had ties to Paris Fire Department, Lamar County Emergency Management Coordinator Quincy Blount said.
“It’s incredible. Right away, they were on the phone asking, ‘what do you need?’” Blount said.
For firefighters like Chris Fannin from Greenville, it was a “no-brainer.”
“I didn’t even think about it,” he said. “I wouldn’t think twice about it because I know they’d return the favor.”
Capt. Billy McDowell with Paris Fire Department said the help was invaluable.
“It’s the epitome of brotherhood,” McDowell said. “It’s humbling. They answer the call from their own communities, and now they’re answering it here.”
Paris firefighters attended Baker’s funeral in Blanchard, Louisiana, on Wednesday. Blount estimated two-thirds of the department and their families attended. The funeral follows the department’s announcement of Baker’s death in a motorcycle crash, which occurred in the 3900 block of Southeast Loop 286, Paris Interim Fire Chief Thomas McMonigle confirmed.
“This morning, Paris Fire Department responded to a single vehicle accident where unfortunately the single occupant succumbed to his injuries. The driver, Layton Slade Baker, was a firefighter with Paris Fire Department since April 2017. He was 24 years old,” McMonigle said early Sunday. “Slade was assigned to B-Shift throughout his time with the PFD. He was an excellent firefighter, always striving to better himself both professionally and as a person.
“Slade loved life and was always smiling, yet he was the first to offer help to anyone who needed it. He had a true servant’s heart. No matter whether you were lucky enough to either know Slade on a personal basis or had met him in passing, he left a lasting impression on all.”
Paris Fire Department stationed an honor guard to remain with his body, the interim chief said.
Baker’s father, Michael “Craig” Baker, sent a brief note Wednesday, writing “Words cannot express the love my son showed daily.”
Paris Fire Capt. Dale Reed described Baker as always smiling and positive, always ready to lend a hand.
“He was never negative, no matter what,” he said. “He was always positive, making people laugh. Always.”
