Public outcry followed Deport City Council’s meeting last month after councilors discussed the city’s ordinance prohibiting new mobile homes within city limits. But Deport is not the only city with such laws on the books, according to city ordinances across Lamar, Red River and Delta counties.
The City of Reno also does not permit mobile homes, said city secretary Tricia Smith, unless a specific use permit or term limited permit is granted by the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission. These permits allow for exceptions to city zoning regulations and ordinances, but, Smith said, they are not granted on a regular basis.
Roxton also is temporarily banning new mobile homes from city limits while city officials update ordinances. City Manager Janet Wheeler said mobile homes will be not be permitted for 180 days while City Council adjusts laws for home model and maintenance requirements and city code regulations.
Other cities, such as Paris, Bogata and Detroit, do allow mobile homes within their jurisdictions — but Paris has set certain parameters.
Paris Building Official John Ankrum said mobile homes in the city are allowed within designated parks, such as Sunrise Village Mobile Home Community on Pine Mill Road and Sun Valley Mobile Home Park on Shady Grove Road. Independent mobile homes are not permitted. According to city ordinance, independent mobile homes located in the city as of Jan. 9, 2017, would be grandfathered in under the “Nonconforming Uses and Structures” code.
Bogata city secretary Jennifer Duffer said the city handles mobile homes on a case-by-case basis. Potential residents must submit an application to City Council with photos, documentation and lot maintenance details. The council makes the final decision.
“The purpose is to ensure someone isn’t bringing in a run-down or uninhabitable home,” she said. “There are some that are older, but most mobile homes are nicer than some of the permanent homes I’ve seen.”
Duffer said she estimated that less than 10% of the city’s housing was mobile homes. Most mobile homes are located on Clarksville Street, she said, and have additions such as porches and awnings.
Cooper city clerk Emily Howse said the city has approximately 20 independent mobile homes outside of the local Five Star Mobile Park. According to city ordinance, mobile homes are permitted outside the park with a permit from the city clerk.
“At least a quarter or more of our housing is mobile homes,” said Detroit city secretary Tami Nix. “I mean, I’ve seen brick houses that look worse than some mobile homes. It doesn’t matter what kind of house it is, it’s about the people who live there. It’s whether you take care of it.”
