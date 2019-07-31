The FCC authorized nearly $76.7 million this month in funding over the next decade to expand broadband to 33,901 unserved rural Texas homes and businesses, which is part of the third wave of support from last year’s successful Connect America Fund Phase II auction. Providers will begin receiving funding this month.
Lamar County is scheduled to receive $1,139,876 in upgrades to local internet speeds, according to a press release, with the contract for the work going to AMG Technology Investment Group. Delta County will receive $6,211,956, also through AMG. Both counties are expected to upgrade to 25 megabits per second, a speed available in Paris, but rare in the county.
AMG Technology, based in Weatherford, does business as NextLink. The company received 86 of the 89 contracts available for the project in Texas. CEO Bill Baker said the funding does not cover the whole county, just parts of the area.
“It will cover specific census blocks,” he said, adding NextLink plans on expanding to cover all of Lamar County and into East Texas. The company will be setting up a regional office in Sulphur Springs.
“We’re breaking ground in August,” Baker said. “Our intent is to move as quickly as possible and be finished by the end of 2019.”
Part of what makes internet coverage in rural areas slower, he said, is the lack of telecommunications towers, and the company plans to put up several to cover Lamar County. He said NextLink will be contacting some local landowners to discuss setting up a tower on their property.
“If you receive a postcard from us, it’s because we’ve ID’d your land as a potential location,” he said.
Nationwide, the auction last fall allocated $1.488 billion nationwide in support to expand broadband to more than 700,000 unserved rural homes and small businesses over the next 10 years. The FCC has already authorized two waves of funding in May and June, and funds from those first two waves are expanding connectivity to nearly 100,000 homes and businesses that lack service. The latest action, which provides funding in 23 states, brings total authorized funding to nearly $803 million, or over half of the $1.488 billion allocated through the auction, expanding connectivity to 305,518 homes and businesses.
In the coming months, the FCC will be authorizing additional funding as it approves remaining applications of the winning bidders from the auction.
“High-speed Internet provides access to opportunity in the 21st century, and the FCC’s top priority is closing the digital divide so that all Americans can fully participate in our connected society,” said FCC Chairman Ajit Pai. “Today’s authorization of funding is the largest yet from the auction, nearly double the amount authorized in the first two rounds nationwide, and serving over twice as many rural homes and businesses. I am pleased that the commission is moving quickly to authorize these funds to close the digital divide in rural Texas and other states.”
